Williams caught two of three targets for 51 yards during Thursday's loss to the Packers.

While Williams' 58 percent snap share is a downturn from the career-high 68 percent he saw last week, he set a new career high with 49 offensive snaps on a day the Lions ran 84 offensive plays. That figure matched No. 2 wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who had consistently been seeing around three quarters of the offensive snaps when healthy this year, though Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones saw added snaps as well. However, even though the recent increase in playing time has been a positive development for Williams, he'll likely need to evolve into the clear No. 2 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in order to gain fantasy relevance in a passing game otherwise headed by tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.