Williams caught both of his targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Williams had a 15-yard catch in the first half and a 22-yard catch in the second half as Jared Goff threw for only 197 yards and had five turnovers. This was only the second time in the last eight games that Williams fell short of 70 receiving yards, as the speedster can usually be relied upon for a few long catches per game. Detroit has been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Bears.