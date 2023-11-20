Williams caught two of three targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Bears.
Most of Williams' yardage came on a 32-yard catch, which is his second-longest play of the season after a 45-yard touchdown reception against the Buccaneers in Week 6. The big-play threat has drawn more than three targets only once in six 2023 appearances heading into Thursday's home game against the Packers on Thanksgiving.
