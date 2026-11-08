Williams brought in one of two targets for 31 yards and rushed once for nine yards in the Lions' 19-9 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Williams and the rest of the Lions' air attack had a quiet afternoon, as Jared Goff threw for just 170 yards overall. Williams was efficient on his two touches, but he finished with a new season low in receiving yards. The 2022 first-round pick, who's averaging 16.7 yards per reception on the season, will likely be busier in a Week 10 matchup against the Patriots in Germany next Sunday.