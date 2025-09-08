Williams recorded four receptions on five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

Williams' primary appeal as a fantasy contributor is his ability to hit for explosive plays, but the Packers held him under wraps in Week 1. His longest reception went for just 11 yards, and he was held to his lowest yardage total in a regular-season game since Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. The entire Lions' offense was ineffective, so it's not time to panic on Williams heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Bears.