Coach Dan Campbell suggested Monday that it "would be a tall order" for Williams (knee) to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Though Campbell hasn't completely closed the door on the possibility of Williams -- who returned to practice last Monday -- being activated from the reserve/non-football injury list ahead of the contest, it appears as though a potential Week 14 return is a more realistic outcome for the rookie wideout. In the meantime, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Kalif Raymond are line to continue to lead the Lions' wideout corps, with Josh Reynolds and Tom Kennedy mixing in.