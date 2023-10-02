Lions head coach Dan Campbell suggested Monday that he anticipates Williams (suspension) filling a role in Sunday's game against the Panthers, though the receiver may not see a heavy snap count in his season debut, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We'll see where it goes and it's all about improvement," Campbell said of Williams.

Williams had been in line to serve as a six-game suspension to begin the season after receiving the ban in April for violating the NFL's gambling policy, but he'll wind up missing just four contests after the league and player's union agreed last week to revise the policy. Before the revised policy was announced, Williams was eligible to return to the Lions' facility last week, and he'll now be able to take part in practices for the first time since the preseason. Williams was limited to just six games during his rookie season while he recovered from an ACL tear suffered in college, and he ended up missing out on some meaningful reps in the preseason when he pulled his right hamstring in a mid-August practice. The 22-year-old seemingly moved past the injury while he was serving his suspension, but he's not expected to be a full-time player for the Lions in Week 5 while he gets himself reacclimated to a regular practice and playing schedule. Though injuries and the suspension have conspired to slow down his development thus far, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is a skilled prospect who should have a good chance at claiming a top-three role in a Detroit receiver group that's lacking in high-end talent beyond No. 1 option Amon-Ra St. Brown.