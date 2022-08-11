Williams (knee) won't be ready for Week 1, though the Lions are pleased with his rehab progress, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Tampa's Chris Godwin tentatively appears on track for Week 1 after tearing his ACL in December, but guys who suffered the same injury any later than that -- notably Williams and Dallas WR Michael Gallup -- are expected to miss at least a game or two at the beginning of the season. In Williams' case, a cautious approach is especially likely given that he's rookie on a team that's considered a longshot for the playoffs. He'd be ruled out for the first four weeks of the season if the Lions were to leave him on the non-football injury list at the end of the preseason. Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the fourth receiver off the board less than four months after he suffered an ACL tear in the FBS National Championship Game.