Williams (knee) is making progress, but coach Dan Campbell said the Lions won't designate him to return from the reserve/NFI list until after their Week 6 bye, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire reports.

While he technically could come off the NFI list and play as soon as Week 5, there was never much expectation of the first-round pick contributing before the bye. Early feedback from Chris Godwin and Michael Gallup provides hope Williams can earn a role by midseason, as the two veteran wideouts (both of whom played Week 4) suffered ACL tears not long before Williams fell to the same injury in the CFP National Championship Game. Once he's ready, Williams will challenge for the perimeter snaps that have mostly gone to DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds so far.