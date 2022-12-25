Williams was targeted once but did not catch a pass during Saturday's loss to Carolina.
Williams again logged less than 20 percent of the snaps with Detroit seemingly keen on not putting too much on his plate early on in his career. With this unlikely to change over the final two games of the season, the Alabama product will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 17 against Chicago.
More News
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Remains in small role•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: TD on first career catch•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Tiny role in pro debut•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Expected to have special-teams role•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Facing limited snaps in debut•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Set for debut•