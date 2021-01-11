Collins (neck) racked up 101 tackles, one sack, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 14 games in 2020.

Within arguably the worst linebacking corps in the NFL, Collins again showed his worth as one of the most versatile linebackers in the league despite his advanced age (31). Not only was he, once again, a highly versatile chess piece that helped out in both the run and passing game, Collins came through in the stat sheet as well with his second 100-tackle campaign in the past three years. While one can certainly question his production as a pass rusher, nitpickers should keep in mind that Detroit -- which allowed franchise-worst marks in points (519) and yards allowed (6,978) in 2020 -- gave opponents little reason to go away from the run game this year. Not to mention, there were few other Lions players that opposing offenses actually needed to account for. With two more years left on his contract at a very team-friendly rate of $10 million per season, Collins should again be a significant IDP contributor in 2021. That he was able to fit in a limited practice before ultimately sitting out Week 17 suggests Collins' neck injury isn't overly concerning.