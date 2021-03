Collins is ready to go for the upcoming season, Kyle Meinke of mlive reports.

The versatile defensive player has recovered from his neck injury suffered toward the end of the 2020 campaign and is on track to return to his starting role. In his first year in Detroit, Collins tallied 101 tackles, one sack, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 14 games in 2020. The veteran linebacker is projected for another three-down role this year, alongside new addition Alex Anzalone.