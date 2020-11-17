Collins registered 13 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 30-27 win against Washington.
Not only did Collins set a new season high in tackles for the second time in three games, but he also collected Detroit's lone takeaway in a closely contested victory. Collins' forced fumble-and-recovery with 1:21 to go in the first half set up the Lions for a field goal to pad the team's lead to 14 points going into the locker room. The takeaway proved to be impactful, with Detroit ultimately prevailing by a walk-off field goal.