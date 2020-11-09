Collins registered a team-high nine total tackles during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Vikings.
Collins continues to rack up impressive totals, as the two-time Super Bowl champion has now accumulated eight or more tackles over four of his past five game appearances. The 31-year-old also has one interception to his name in 2020, though Collins has otherwise been unable to generate another takeaway over eight appearances. Inability to force turnovers has plagued the Lions defense, as the unit currently is tied for 29th in takeaways and 28th in points allowed per game.