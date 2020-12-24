Collins (neck) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against Tampa Bay, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Collins was unable to practice at all this week, so he appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Saturday. The veteran leads Detroit with 101 tackles this season, so his absence against a tough Buccaneers squad would be a tough blow to a defense that is giving up a league-worst 31.1 points per game.