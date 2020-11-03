Collins collected 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss during Sunday's 41-21 loss to Indianapolis.
Collins played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the third time this season, collecting both the second-highest tackle total on the team Sunday and his second-highest tackle total of the season personally. The former Patriots and Browns defender is well on his way towards his typical output in tackles with 46 through seven appearances, but he's yet to force a fumble after averaging 2.3 per year between 2013 and 2019.