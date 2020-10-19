site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jamie Collins: Tallies seven tackles
Collins had seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 34-16 win over the Jaguars.
The veteran linebacker led Detroit in tackles as it limited the Jaguars to 2.8 yards per carry. Collins has 29 total tackles, one sack and one interception through his first five games with the Lions.
