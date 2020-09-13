Collins was ejected for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the team's Week 1 contest against the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Collins appeared to make contact with an official on the field with his helmet. As a result, he was tossed from his first game as a Lion. Prior to be ejected, he had logged three tackles, a pass defended and a quarterback hit.
