Collins won't be suspended after being ejected from Sunday's loss to the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Collins' helmet made contact with an official in the first half, and he was promptly ejected with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The league determined that it wasn't severe enough for Collins to miss additional time, so he'll be ready for Week 2's matchup versus Green Bay. Collins was impressive before the ejection, recording three tackles, a pass breakup and a QB hit.
