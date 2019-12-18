Play

Meder signed with Detroit on Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Meder has been out of football since 2017. He was waived by Cleveland in September of 2018, prior to the beginning of the season. Today, Detroit's defensive line is riddled with injuries, so Meder could see a heavy workload over the season's final two games.

