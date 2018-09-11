The Lions claimed Demby off waivers from the Rams on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Demby, who the Rams picked in the sixth round of April's draft, couldn't make the cut as a guard. He'll serve as a reserve lineman in Detroit.

