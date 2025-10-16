Detroit signed Robinson to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson's most recent NFL regular-season action came in Week 7 last season with Carolina. He was cut shortly thereafter having logged just 73 defensive snaps over 21 contests with the Panthers across two seasons, though he also played extensively on special teams. Robinson will give the Lions some depth in a secondary that won't have Brian Branch (suspension) for Monday's game against Tampa Bay and that is also dealing with several injuries.