Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Healthy scratch Week 1
Abbrederis is inactive due to coach's decision for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Abbrederis is a healthy scratch for Week 1, likely a result of his status at the bottom of the team's depth chart at wide receiver and returner.
