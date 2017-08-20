Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Logs 24 receiving yards Saturday
Abbrederis caught two of three targets for 24 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Abbrederis played on 41 of 66 offensive snaps Saturday -- which is 20 percent more than the next closest receiver -- so it appears Lions management is taking a long look at the Wisconsin product as they look to solidify the bottom of the depth chart. With Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay all looking like locks to make the final roster, Abbrederis is essentially competing with TJ Jones, Jace Billingsley and Keshawn Martin for the No. 4 and a potential No. 5 receiver job.
