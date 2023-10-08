Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 42-24 win over the Panthers. He also rushed for a one-yard touchdown.

Goff turned in his best performance of the season despite not having top target Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) available. The signal caller found fantastic rookie tight end Sam LaPorta for a pair of first-half scores, with a touchdown to Josh Reynolds sandwiched between. Goff also snuck in for a rushing TD, capping a standout display that included no turnovers. With a trip to Tampa Bay up next, Goff will hope St. Brown and tailback Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) can return to bolster his options in Week 6.