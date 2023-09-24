Goff completed 22 of 33 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Falcons. He also rushed for a three-yard touchdown.

Goff found rookie tight end Sam LaPorta on a 45-yard touchdown during the second quarter, marking his longest play of the campaign thus far. Although he was picked off during the second half, Goff responded by scoring on an unexpected read-option keeper on his next drive. The signal-caller only completed passes to four players, but Goff again connected with top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for over 100 yards. He'll now face a quick turnaround before Thursday night's game against a Packers secondary that was without No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) in Week 3.