Goff completed 14 of 37 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles.

Goff looked uncomfortable throughout the game, and his 37.8 percent completion rate was the worst of his career in a single contest, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. Most of his yardage came after the catch from Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams, the latter of whom accounted for Goff's only touchdown on a 40-yard catch and run. It was an abysmal performance from Goff, but he's still thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his last seven games, and he should bounce back in Week 12 with a home matchup against the Giants.