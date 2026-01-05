Goff completed 27 of 42 passes for 331 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Lions' 19-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Goff effectively led a relatively pass-heavy attack throughout the afternoon, focusing the majority of his attention -- with great efficacy -- on Amon-Ra St. Brown, who ended up on the receiving end of 11 of his completions for 139 yards. Goff also hit Jahmyr Gibbs for his one touchdown pass from 15 yards out with under five minutes remaining in the first half, and he managed to lead the Lions to a winning record in another otherwise disappointing, non-playoff season. Goff put together another highly fantasy-friendly regular season, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 4,564 yards and a 34:8 TD:INT while adding 19 rush attempts for 45 yards and playing all 17 games for the fourth consecutive campaign.