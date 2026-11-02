Goff completed 18 of 25 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added three carries for no gain in the Lions' 19-15 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Goff unsurprisingly saw his production limited by the Vikings' aggressive defense, and he took four sacks overall while also tossing his first interception of the season. The veteran signal-caller also saw a 24-yard first-quarter scoring strike to Amon-Ra St. Brown overturned on replay, but Goff's beautifully thrown seven-yard TD pass to Jameson Williams in the left corner of the end zone with 4:35 remaining turned out to be the difference in the game. Goff will take 1,964 passing yards and a 15:1 TD:INT into a Week 9 road matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.