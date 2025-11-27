Goff completed 20 of 26 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. He added 24 rushing yards on his only carry.

Top target Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) left the game in the first quarter and didn't return, forcing Goff to adjust on the fly. While the QB leaned heavily on Jameson Williams (7-144-1 on 10 targets) and also found rookie Isaac TeSlaa for a third-quarter score, St. Brown's absence was noticeable as the Lions tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback. Goff still tossed multiple touchdowns for the fourth time in five games since Detroit's Week 8 bye, posting a 10:2 TD:INT over that stretch. Whether St. Brown is able to suit up or not, Goff could be more productive against a less stingy defense in Week 14 against the Cowboys.