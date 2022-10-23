Goff completed 21 of 26 passes for 228 yards with two interceptions while rushing once for four yards with two lost fumbles during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

The Lions offense has had a hard time overcoming injuries to key offensive playmakers lately, and it didn't help Goff that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) eventually joined D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines before halftime. While Goff still managed to dink and dunk his way into scoring position a couple of times, his four total turnovers -- including three on the first four possessions of the second half -- doomed Detroit's chances of a come-from-behind victory. The bright side is that this offense led the league in many offensive categories when at full strength over the first few weeks of the season, and it is possible the unit could get back on track in Week 8 against the Dolphins with the possible returns of Swift and St. Brown.