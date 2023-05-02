GM Brad Holmes said Tuesday that the Lions have had "internal dialogue" about signing Goff to a contract extension, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is far from a no-brainer, considering Goff has two years remaining on his contract and the Lions just used the 68th overall pick on Hendon Hooker (knee). Their new addition is already 25 years old and still rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered in November, though Hooker did recently say he anticipates being "cleared 100 percent" by September. Even if that happens, Goff will be the Week 1 starter in 2023, leading an offense with solid blocking and incoming early draft picks at the skill positions in running back Jahmyr Gibbs, taken 12th overall, and tight end Sam LaPorta, selected 35th. A possible extension for Goff might be more about lowering his cap hits for 2023 ($30.98 million) and 2024 ($31.98 million) than actually committing to him beyond the next two years. Even after his 2022 rebound, the 28-year-old is unlikely to ever be a top-10 quarterback and probably can't convince the Lions to give him guaranteed money beyond 2024 unless he really lights it up in 2023. His current deal guarantees $5 million of his $20.98 million base salary for 2023, and has no guarantees for 2024.