Goff's agent and the Lions have discussed a contract extension, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It isn't exactly urgent given that Goff has two years left on his contract and the Lions have the fifth-most cap space in the league (per overthecap.com). He's locked in as Detroit's starting QB this year but faces an uncertain future beyond that with $26.65 million in non-guaranteed compensation for 2024. Goff will want more than that if he repeats his 2022 performance, while the Lions may want to move on if he regresses. Extension or no, Goff will start his season Thursday night at Kansas City in a battle between two teams that finished top five in scoring last year.