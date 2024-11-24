Goff completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 269 yards, no touchdowns and no turnovers while adding two carries for no gain in Sunday's 24-6 win over Indianapolis.

Goff kept the offense moving with efficient play from the pocket, but it was Detroit's running game that finished off drives with touchdowns Sunday. The Cal product has now completed 50 out of his last 65 pass attempts with four touchdowns and no picks in two contests since his horrific five-interception game against Houston in Week 10. Despite the upcoming short week, Goff remains a strong choice at QB when the Lions host the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.