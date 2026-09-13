Goff completed 26 of 39 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over the Saints. He added two yards on two carries.

Both of Goff's TD passes went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, while Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a pair of one-yard runs. The Lions' offense may have gotten a little narrower in the offseason when David Montgomery left for the Texans, but that shouldn't affect the QB's production after throwing for at least 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. Goff will now shift his focus to the Bills for a Week 2 road game.