Goff completed 29 of 44 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns while adding nine rushing yards on three carries with three lost fumbles during Thursday's 29-22 loss to the Packers. He also completed a pass for a two-point conversion.

Entering the contest sitting fifth in passing yards per game (274.3), Goff put together another respectable outing from a statistical perspective while recording his third straight game with multiple passing touchdowns. However, an onslaught of miscues proved too much to overcome for the NFC North leaders, as Goff took three sacks, went 1-for-6 on fourth down, and fumbled three times -- one of which was returned by Green Bay for a touchdown in a one-score game. The entire offense will look for a bounce-back effort during a Week 13 matchup on the road against the Saints.