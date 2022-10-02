Goff completed 26 of 39 passes for 378 yards with four touchdowns and one interception and added one yard on his sole rush attempt during the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He also recorded a two-point conversion rush and completed a two-point conversion pass.

Goff's eye-popping stat line is all the more impressive when considering the veteran quarterback took the field without D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle). Goff adapted extremely well as the game went on, focusing heavily on tight end T.J. Hockenson, who he hit for eight of his completions, 179 of his yards plus 32- and four-yard scoring tosses, along with the two-point conversion pass. Goff also hit Josh Reynolds and Justin Jackson for three- and two-yard touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to keep the never-say-die Lions without striking distance, but the wild rally from what had been a 31-15 deficit fell short when an onside kick following the Jackson TD was recovered by the Seahawks. Goff's yardage total was easily a season high, while his quartet of touchdown throws tied his Week 2 tally against the Commanders. Goff will naturally hope to have at least some of missing weapons back for a tough Week 5 road trip to New England.