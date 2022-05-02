Goff is facing a make-or-break season after Detroit spent its offseason improving his supporting cast without acquiring a potential successor at quarterback, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions front office not only steered clear of the quarterback market in free agency, but they did not spend a draft pick on a developmental prospect either. Instead, they bolstered Goff's receiving options with DJ Chark, first-round rookie Jameson Williams (knee), and tight end James Mitchell (knee). Now, Goff has a fantastic receiving corps to complement a highly-pedigreed offensive line and a capable backfield. If Goff can't succeed within this talented offensive roster, it seems highly likely that Detroit will look for someone who can next offseason, when Goff could be cut with relatively minimal salary cap implications.