Goff completed 23 of 29 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Chiefs. He added one rush for seven yards.

Goff had an interesting start to the game, as he had a touchdown catch nullified by a penalty on Detroit's opening possession. He was out-dueled by Patrick Mahomes from there, but he still turned in a decent performance, highlighted by three completions at least 20 yards -- including a 22-yard touchdown connection with Jameson Williams. Goff now has multiple scores in each of his last three games.