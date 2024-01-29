Goff completed 25 of 41 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers.

Goff did a solid job of keeping the Detroit offense on schedule in the first half, as the team found the end zone three times. The running game was the primary force behind that success, however, and miscues by players other than Goff primarily led to the unit stalling in the final two quarters. The end result was a mediocre performance for Goff, as he averaged only 6.7 yards per attempt and his lone touchdown came with just 56 seconds remaining in the game and the Lions down two scores. Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, Goff enjoyed a solid season, as he reached 30 passing touchdowns in the regular season for the first time since 2018 while averaging a solid 7.6 yards per attempt. He remains under contract with Detroit for 2024, though it will be interesting to see if the team offers him a long-term extension during the offseason.