Goff completed 19 of 30 passes for 271 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding a one-yard touchdown on his only rush attempt in the Lions' 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Detroit.

The Lions offense got off to a generally non-descript start during a scoreless first quarter, but Goff helped fuel a 24-point breakout in the second quarter that set the tone for the lopsided win. Goff connected with Sam LaPorta (38 yards) and Jameson Williams (eight yards) for a pair of scoring tosses before halftime, and he added a 39-yard strike to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter before adding his one yard scoring dive late in the period. Goff has generated multi-TD-pass efforts in four of the first five games and has yet to throw an interception, so he heads into the Week 6 bye that will precede a Week 7 home divisional showdown against the Packers on Oct. 25 with 1,485 passing yards and a 12:0 TD:INT.