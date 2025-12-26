Goff completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed three times for two yards and fumbled three times, losing all three.

Goff connected with Isaac TeSlaa for a four-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to cap a 19-play, 80-yard drive with 1:05 remaining before halftime. That touchdown got the Lions on the board and answered a first-quarter Vikings touchdown that came five plays after a Goff fumble. Minnesota reclaimed the lead with a pair of field goals, which were set up by Goff's two third-quarter interceptions on consecutive pass attempts. Goff fumbled two more times in the fourth quarter, as he accounted for five of Detroit's six turnovers. The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention with Thursday's loss, but Goff will have an opportunity to finish the regular season on a less sour note in a Week 18 trip to Chicago.