Goff closed out training camp on a high note Thursday, notably leading the Lions on a 99-yard touchdown drive during the first series of practice, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Dan Campbell elected to put the offense in a tough spot to begin the final session of training camp, but Goff didn't wilt from the challenge. He found Jameson Williams for a 22-yard gain early on the drive to give the offense some breathing room, then completed five more pass attempts before an incompletion set up a fourth-and-goal from the five-yard line. Goff evaded some pressure on fourth down and connected with a tightly-covered Williams in the back of the end zone to wrap up the drive. The 31-year-old quarterback threw for another touchdown later in the session, finding top target Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 16-yard score on the second-to-last drive of the day. While his lack of rushing ability will likely prevent him from emerging as a truly elite fantasy option in 2026, Goff is about as steady of a performer as it gets at the quarterback position, as he's turned in three straight seasons of at least 4,500 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. The Detroit defense is still looking suspect heading into the upcoming season -- especially in the secondary -- which could result in the offense being involved in frequent shootouts that would enhance the fantasy value of Goff and the team's other skill-position players.