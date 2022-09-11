Goff completed 21 of 37 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles. He added nine rushing yards on two carries.

It doesn't seem right to say that Goff led his offense to five total touchdowns since Lions running backs averaged more yards per carry (6.6) than Goff averaged per pass attempt (5.8). Plus, the difference in the game was an unlucky pick-six he threw in the second quarter that was the result of Goff getting hit while he was throwing. However, the addition of DJ Chark and the continued focus on feeding Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson in the passing game ultimately helped Detroit put up more points than it did in any game last year (except for the season finale when Green Bay rested select starters). Next up for Goff is a home matchup against a Commanders defense that will remain without star defensive end Chase Young (knee).