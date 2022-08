Goff completed three of four passes for 47 yards during Friday's preseason game against Atlanta.

Detroit only let its starting offense play one series, but Goff largely made the most of it by leading a long scoring drive that ended with a D'Andre Swift touchdown. It wouldn't be a surprise if this was the last we see of him until the regular season since the Lions still need to figure out whether to trust Tim Boyle or David Blough with backup quarterback duties before Week 1.