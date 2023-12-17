Goff completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos.

Goff entered the game in something of a slump, as he had multiple turnovers in three of his last four matchups with the Lions going only 2-2 in that span. Those concerns ended in spectacular fashion, as he matched his career high with five touchdown passes in a game and also didn't turn the ball over. Goff's scores came primarily from short range -- his longest was 19 yards -- but he still completed seven passes of at least 20 yards, good for a season-high. While this was an impressive performance, Goff's career has been marked by inefficiency, so there's no guarantee he'll come close to matching this effort in Week 16 against the Vikings.