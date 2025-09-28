Goff completed 16 of 27 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

Goff continued to serve primarily as a game manager with Detroit cruising to a win, as he took to the air fewer than 30 times for the third consecutive game. In contrast to those past games, he lacked efficiency in a tough matchup against the Browns, averaging only 6.2 yards per attempt. Goff managed to salvage his day with a pair of touchdowns that came from two and eight yards away while also completing three passes of at least 20 yards, though Detroit will likely need to be challenged for him to put up strong fantasy performances.