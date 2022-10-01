Goff will be playing Sunday's game against Seattle with a depleted receiving corps, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Not only will Detroit be down D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle), but top tight end T.J. Hockenson and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are playing through injuries, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. While Goff could still be productive in an inviting matchup against a beatable Seahawks defense, his upside is not what it would have been if he had his usual arsenal of receiving weapons.