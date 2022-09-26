Goff completed 25 of 41 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.

Goff was excellent in the first half, racking up 179 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts. However, he slowed significantly in the final two quarters and failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time this season. He's done a good job taking care of the ball three games into the campaign, but otherwise, his 6.7 yards per attempt and 58.9 completion percentage look remarkably similar to his numbers last year with the Lions.