Goff completed 32 of 52 passes for 412 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Lions' 32-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday night.

The Lions surprisingly found themselves in the trail position throughout the majority of the second half, leading to Goff putting up season-high totals in all of completions, pass attempts and passing yards. The veteran signal-caller did see a three-game streak of multi-TD-pass tallies come to an end, with Sunday night's sole scoring strike going to Sam LaPorta from eight yards out late in the fourth quarter. Goff connected with seven different targets overall and helped facilitate Jameson Williams' first 100-yard effort of the season, but he'll now be tasked with trying to prevent Detroit from falling below .500 in a Week 5 road matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.